Amateur Rider’s Club to host National Dressage competition for Asian Games selection

Amateur Rider’s Club will host the National Dressage competition for the Asian Games selection, here from Tuesday.

“FEI Concours de Dressage International CDI1 along with EFI Dressage (CDN) for Children 1 and 2 categories, followed by Young Rider and Junior Rider Dressage, will kickstart from Tuesday. Athletes from all over India will be participating in the event. Athlete’s participation categories are Young Rider (16 to 21 Years), Junior (14 to 18 Years), Children – I (12 to14 Years), Children – II (10 to12 Years),” it said in a statement.

The judges evaluate each movement on the basis of a standard appropriate to the level of the test and assign each movement a score from zero to ten — zero being “not executed” and 10 being “excellent”.

Shyam Mehta, president of Amateur Rider’s Club, said, “This is the year’s first dressage event at ARC which is happening under the aegis of FEI and EFI. We are going to witness India’s best dressage horses and skilled riders in the competition. We are expecting a great level of competition between the participants in the event. The athletes will be eyeing Asian Games berth through this competition and we are going to witness high quality and skilled action performance by many young athletes.”

ARC continues to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities and governments for the safety of the players and organisers.

