Mumbai, March 31 IANS) The Regional Equestrian League (REL), 2022 will be organised by the Amateur Rider’s Club at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai on April 2-3.

The event comprises of show jumping and dressage competitions will see participants from across Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The Regional Equestrian League (REL) is a national level benchmark event for young and aspiring Indian equestrian athletes to compete and qualify for the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and other national level competitions.

Shyam Mehta, President of Amateur Riders Club, said, “We are expecting a better response and participation in the REL this year as compared to 2021. The season will also witness quality and skilled action from many young athletes.”

“ARC saw a tremendous response for the Asian games’ trials and National Equestrian Championship (NEC) this year. The REL will act as a stepping stone for young Indian equestrian athletes to participate and showcase their talent. The event will enable wider participation and attention towards the sport across the country as well,” he said in a statement.

“ARC continues to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities and governments for the safety of the players and organizers,” he added.

