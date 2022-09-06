Amateurs Kriti Chowhan and Vidhatri Urs held the spotlight as they shared the opening day honours with the established star Pranavi Urs in the 12th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Hyderabad Golf Association course.

The trio shot 2-under 68 each and held a one-shot advantage over Anisha Agarwalla (69).

There was another indication of the growing strength in women’s golf as yet another amateur, Keerthana R Nair was tied fifth alongside Seher Atwal with a round of even par 70.

The Jaipur-based Kriti, daughter of an Army officer, has played frequently on the Hero Women’s Pro Tour and even finished in Top-3 overall in 2021. She was the runner-up at the All India Ladies Amateurs in November 2021, where she lost to India’s top amateur Avani Prashanth in the final.

Kriti also took part in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Abu Dhabi in 2021. She has finished consistently well on the domestic Tour but of late wins have eluded her.

Now, Kriti has a share of the lead. She made ample use of the morning conditions to shoot a fine 2-under 68. Kriti had five birdies against three bogeys, two of them on fourth and fifth, which played rather difficult and most of the players bogeyed either one of them or both.

The highlight of the round was a hat-trick of birdies from sixth to eighth, immediately after the back-to-back bogeys. She dropped a late bogey on Par-4 18th. Kriti was the clubhouse leader and she was later joined by Pranavi and then Vidhatri, a cousin of this season’s four-time winner Pranavi.

The leader on the Hero Order of Merit, Pranavi had four birdies in her first eight holes, but also dropped shots on fourth and fifth. She turned in 2-under 34. She began the back nine in style with an eagle on Par-5 10th, but dropped a double bogey on Par-4 15th and finished with 68.

Vidhatri, who has been steadily improving her game, had four birdies against two bogeys.

Anisha Agarwalla had one of her best rounds in recent weeks with a 69 that included five birdies and four bogeys.

Amateur Heena Kang and Gauri Karhade tied for seventh with scores of 71 each, while last week’s winner Hitaashee Bakshi, Ishvari Prasanna and Shweta Mansingh were tied ninth with 72 each.

