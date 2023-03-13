INDIALIFESTYLE

Amazing Thailand Festival 2023 to be held in Mumbai

New Delhi, March 13 (IANSlife) With India being one of the top source markets for Thailand, ‘Amazing Thailand Festival 2023’ is poised to spotlight Thailand as the “first-choice” destination for Mumbaikars and significantly boost its brand awareness.

Scheduled from March 24-26 2023 at Jio World Drive – BKC, Mumbai, the Festival organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Mumbai Office is strongly aimed towards increasing the brand awareness of Thailand in India and upscaling its tourist arrivals.

The three-day event will largely promote the 5 F’s of Thailand, that is food, film, fashion, fight, and festivals. It will invite discerning tourists and potential trade partners from the length and breadth of Mumbai to get closely acquainted with its wide cultural variety, including its unique fashion, cuisine, artistry, and a whole lot more.

Isada Saovaros, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) – Mumbai Office said: “The people of India (Mumbai) have a special place for Thailand in their hearts. Thousands of Mumbaikars travel to Thailand every year to witness its unique culture, indulge themselves in the local cuisine, and explore its scenic wonders. We are elated to bring true ‘Thainess’ to them in Mumbai through the Amazing Thailand Festival 2023. We hope that this festival will help in demonstrating the abounding diversity and innate essence of the Thai culture and convince people to travel and experience Thailand in the coming months.”

