Amazon Alexa now available on few Wear OS smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen

By NewsWire
Skagen Falster Gen 6 and Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch users can now take advantage of Amazon Alexa on their smartwatches.

The two companies announced that they would bring Alexa to a select few Wear OS smartwatches, and it appears that the support is finally here. The launch of the Skagen Falster Gen 6 brought with it the reveal of a partnership between Amazon and Fossil that would bring Alexa to select Wear OS smartwatches.

According to 9To5Google, Alexa runs well on the Skagen and Fossil smartwatches. There are just a few limitations, one can not access Alexa using voice commands and a user needs to do it manually on the smartwatch. The app will recommend how to use a shortcut button to make the process faster.

The company recently launched A’Fossil Gen 6′ in India that offers several hardware upgrades over the previous model.The features include new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, fast-charging support and a new SpO2 sensor.

The watch is offered in two variants: 42mm case in four colour options and 44mm case in three colour finishes. The wearable comes in Smoke Stainless Steel, Brown Leather, Green Camo Grosgrain and Gold/Purple options.

The Fossil Gen 6 costs Rs 23,995 for the 42mm model and Rs 24,995 for the 44mm version.

