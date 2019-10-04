Amazon announces Great Indian Festival- celebration special

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) Amazon India on Sunday announced the Celebration Special of the Great Indian Festival which brings deals and offers on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs and other gadgets.

Amazon’s new festive sale will start from October 13 midnight until 11.59 p.m. on October 17.

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on October 12.

During the sale, Amazon is promising up to 40 per cent off on smartphones along with free screen replacement, exciting exchange offers, no cost EMI and more

There will be deals on popular brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and more.

In addition, the e-commerce giant will also offer up to 60 per cent off on appliances, TVs with no-cost EMI, exchange offers and installation with free deliveries.

There will also be over 6,000 deals from 200 brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more.

–IANS

