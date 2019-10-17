Amazon announces Great Indian Festival – Diwali Special sale

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) Amazon India on Saturday announced the Great Indian Festival – Diwali Special sale which will bring deals and offers on a wide range of items, including smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances, kitchen products and more.

The special sale will start from midnight on October 21 till 11.59 p.m. on October 25.

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access from 12 a.m. on October 20.

During the sale, users can enjoy deals on brands like Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and many more offers on latest Amazon Specials smartphones including OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30s and Vivo U10, the company said in a statement.

There will be up to 60 per cent off on appliances and TV’s with no-cost EMI, exchange offers and installation with free deliveries.

A consumer will also get a range of finance options from no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards, Bajaj Finserv cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay and ICICI credit card.

Additionally, there will be offers on top products such as LG (43) 4K Smart TV, Whirlpool Convertible Double Door Refrigerator, Samsung Fully Automatic top load washing machines and the newly launched Sanyo Kaizen Android Smart TV and more.

–IANS

