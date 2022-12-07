Amazon on Wednesday announced the next-generation Kindle that offers 300 ppi high-resolution display, USB-C charging, battery life of up to six weeks and 16GB storage.

The 16GB variant of the All-New Kindle in black and denim colours has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 8,999. Thereafter, it will be available at the regular price of Rs 9,999, said the company.

“The users can get more enjoyment out of every read with its glare-free display, compact design, long battery life, and freedom from distractions like app-notifications. Our Kindle devices are designed so you can read comfortably for hours,” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.

The device features a 6-inch, glare-free, 300 ppi high-resolution display with three-times more pixels than the previous generation for laser-quality text and sharp images that read like paper.

The device comes packed with customer favourites like X-Ray, which provides important details about people or places mentioned in a book, and a built-in dictionary to quickly look up any word.

“Simplified setup on the Kindle app for iOS and Android offers an option to register your device in fewer steps and to jump into a book even faster,” said the company.

The device is built with 90 per cent recycled magnesium. The Kindle device packaging is made of 100 per cent wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources, said the company.

20221207-162603