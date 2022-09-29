INDIASCI-TECH

Amazon brings next-gen Fire TV Cube in India

NewsWire
0
0

With an aim to enhance user experience, tech giant Amazon has unveiled the third-generation of its streaming media player Fire TV Cube in India at Rs 13,999.

The new device comes with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, and is Wi-Fi 6 compatible.

“With all-new Fire TV Cube, customers can futureproof their home with a superior viewing experience that’s fast, supports cinematic 4K video and allows for hands-free Alexa to control home entertainment systems,” Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India, said in a statement.

The new Fire TV Cube offers new features such as an HDMI input port and Super Resolution Upscaling.

The supercharged processor increases app launch speeds making this Fire TV’s smoothest and most fluid streaming media player experience to date. With hands-free Alexa, customers can get to their favourite channels and apps with simple voice commands.

“From watching cricket matches to movies on demand, the Fire TV Cube can turn any space into a personal stadium or a movie theatre,” Gupta said.

“This is the most versatile Fire TV streaming media player we’ve ever made and I can’t wait for customers to experience it in their homes.”

Fire TV Cube offers Wi-Fi 6 support, giving customers with a compatible router the ability to enjoy a smooth entertainment experience.

It also features a new Ethernet port if you need a wired network connection.

20220929-082404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha: Cholera outbreak kills 5 in Amravati; 2nd Zika virus case...

    I took it as a challenge, says Simbu on transforming himself...

    Man held for duping 55 people of Rs 13 cr

    Covid active cases dip below 1000 in Tamil Nadu