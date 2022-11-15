HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon on Tuesday launched Amazon Clinic, a message-based virtual healthcare service that offers treatments in the US for over 20 “common health conditions” such as allergies, dandruff, hair loss, birth control, erectile dysfunction, and acne.

The service will connect customers with affordable virtual care options when and how they need it – at home, after dinner, at the grocery store, or on the go.

Initially, the service will be available in 32 states.

“We believe that improving both the occasional and ongoing engagement experience is necessary to making care dramatically better. Amazon Clinic is just one of the ways we’re working to empower people to take control of their health by providing access to convenient, affordable care in partnership with trusted providers,” Amazon said in a blogpost.

To get started with Amazon Clinic, customers will need to select their condition, then choose their preferred provider from a list of licensed and qualified telehealth providers.

Further, they will be required to complete a short intake questionnaire.

Customers and clinicians will then be able to communicate directly through a secure message-based portal, giving them the ability to communicate whenever it is convenient for thema”anytime, anywhere, according to the blogpost.

Finally, the clinician will send a personalised treatment plan via the portal.

