Amazon discontinues video calling, gaming device Glow for Kids

E-commerce giant Amazon has discontinued its video calling and gaming device called Glow for kids. The device for kids in age group 3-9 is not available on Amazon’s website anymore.

A company spokesperson told The Verge that “We continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments”.

“We will be sharing updates and guidance with Glow customers soon,” Said the spokesperson.

The 19.2-inch projected touchscreen lets kids enjoy hands-on activities on Glow’s projection mat, while adults join in the fun through an interactive video call on their tablet or smartphone.

The Amazon Kids+ subscription was required to access Glow, that automatically renewed every month starting at $4.99 per month.

In March, Amazon announced that Amazon Glow was available for all customers in the US and it will come with a library of Amazon Kids+ games, visual arts activities, books and other features.

The Glow experience combines elements of a game system, a children’s library and an arts-and-crafts centre with video chat and an interactive projected space. The result creates a new way for kids and remote loved ones to have fun enjoying the same content at the same time.

“We know a majority of parents say it is challenging for their kids to stay engaged on traditional video calls, and, let’s be honest, stay in one place,” Joerg Tewes, General Manager, Amazon Glow, had said in a statement.

During video calls on Glow, kids connect with pre-approved loved ones that parents invite to the experience, and see them on a built-in 8-inch HD touchscreen display.

In turn, Glow’s front-facing camera ensures those using the free Glow app on a mobile device can see and interact with the little ones in their lives.

