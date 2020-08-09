‘Amazon Easy’ stores launched in upgraded format

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (IANS) Online retail giant Amazon on Sunday launched an upgraded Amazon Easy store format that integrates multiple services through a single touchpoint.

The upgraded format of Amazon Easy stores will offer a touch and feel product experience through a physical product display.

The first such exclusive Amazon Easy store is now operational in Mahalakshmi layout in Bengaluru, the company said, adding that it will soon expand the upgraded format stores to other parts of the country with existing and new network partners.

With the new format, customers can also place an order on Amazon.in with guided assistance from the store staff and either pick up the order from the store or get it delivered at their doorstep.

“We have been working with local businesses and entrepreneurs to lower the barriers to shopping online, especially for customers from lower tier geographies,” Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Amazon India, said in a statement.

“This latest Amazon Easy store format is another step in this direction, increasing the number of services to customers as well as creating additional sources of revenue for store owners,” Thota said.

The store owners will now be able to leverage Amazon’s last-mile delivery programme — I Have Space — to deliver packages to customers in their area as well as facilitate pickups, creating an additional revenue stream for themselves.

“We see Amazon Easy playing an important role in enabling the next 200-300 million customers to enjoy shopping on Amazon.in as well as creating local jobs and self-employment opportunities,” Thota said.

Amazon India started Amazon Easy as a pilot in 2015 and has since expanded to every state and union territory across the country with large network partners as well as thousands of individual entrepreneurs.

Customers can continue to walk in to their nearest Amazon Easy store present across the country to avail assisted shopping services for shopping on Amazon.in

Amazon works with several network partners across India like Vakrangee, Indiabuys, and Velocity among others to bring the Amazon Easy experience to new-to-ecommerce customers.

Amazon.in appoints associates and trains store owners to help customers find and buy products of their choice.

–IANS

gb/sdr/