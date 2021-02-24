New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANSlife) As we resume normalcy with caution, it is also the right time to rediscover fashion trends and add a touch of spring-summer to our wardrobes. The New Season Store on Amazon Fashion brings to you 8.5K+ styles across 70+ fashion brands at attractive prices beginning from Rs 249 from leading brands such as Adidas, Biba, Marks & Spencer, ONLY, Puma, UCB and Vero Moda, among others.

The Spring Summer ’21 collection on Amazon Fashion is all about the best of elevated casual wear, glammed-up athleisure, statement loungewear, contemporary ethnic wear and stand-out styles in accessories. The colour of Spring-Summer ’21 is ultimate grey and illuminating yellow as these capture the spirit of the times, looking ahead with fortitude and joy.

Athleisure and relaxed casualwear form a very important part of the Covid recovery trends, and this is captured in our new season selection of bold joggers, leggings, sweats, hoodies, sneakers, and in relaxed silhouettes for women like flowy dresses. Eye-catching OTT prints and summer stripes also make a comeback (gone are the muted winter tones), with many of our top brand partners calling out floral and tropical prints, light denim, bold logos, colour-blocks & tailored loungewear. The faded denim, white oversized tee, colourful nautical prints, military-inspired apparel, a mix of pastels and bold colour palettes are all going to show up in a big way this season. One of the biggest layers this season is the light bomber jacket, and as we head deeper into summer, we will move away from layers.

For women specially, some of the trends we are seeing are florals — both dainty and bold, wide denims, oversized puffed sleeves, sheer maxis, and back-to-work power trousers. Ethnic wear for women, takes a more modern route this season with contemporary elements like colour-blocking, patchwork prints and romantic ‘Bollywood-esque’ pastel sarees. For menswear, grid checks in summery hues, bold Bermudas, boxy tees and tapered cargos are some of the key pieces that spell of ‘summer in the city’ vibes. Accessories will also play a big part this season to elevate casual and comfort wear. Bags, jewellery, sunglasses, watches and footwear will be also having elements of colour play, prints and summer patterns.

(IANSlife Features can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

tb