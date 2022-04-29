WORLD

Amazon Fire TV Cube now supports audio streaming for hearing aids

NewsWire
0
47

Tech giant Amazon has announced that its Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) now supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) to directly connect compatible Bluetooth hearing aids.

The company said that this makes Fire TV the first-ever streaming media player to support ASHA.

“With this feature, your hearing aids connect with Fire TV at the system level, so you can not only enjoy audio from your favourite apps but also Alexa, music, navigational sounds, and more,” the company said in a blogpost.

“Customers with compatible Starkey Bluetooth hearing aids can connect directly to Fire TV Cube for private listening, use your remote’s volume buttons to control the streaming audio level,” it added.

Bluetooth hearing aids connect with Fire TV on a system level, so users can enjoy private audio from favourite streaming services, apps, and games, as well as Alexa.

To pair hearing aids, users can visit Fire TV Settings, Accessibility, select Hearing Aids, and follow the on-screen instructions to connect them, much like you would with Bluetooth headphones.

“For an optimal experience, we recommend customers connect over a 5Ghz WiFi network, within 10 feet and in line of sight to Fire TV Cube,” the company said.

“Due to the small size of hearing aids, their radio antennas require closer proximity for the best connection. Customers with 2.4GHz WiFi can still enjoy the feature, with range that varies depending on spectrum congestion,” it added.

20220429-155603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 killed in Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi-held capital

    Russia regrets EU’s decision to cancel summit

    S.Korea open to talks with Japan

    Former Iranian presidential candidate elected Tehran Mayor