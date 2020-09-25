Amazon goes big on Cloud game streaming with Luna

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Taking on Google Stadia, Apple Arcade and Microsoft xCloud, Amazon has introduced Luna, a new Cloud gaming service that will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Luna Controller with Cloud Direct technology is simple and intuitive. The controller is Alexa-enabled and connects directly to the cloud to effortlessly control your game.

“In fact, we removed 20 milliseconds of roundtrip latency via Luna Controller with Cloud Direct technology vs. a local Bluetooth connection when playing Luna on a Fire TV Stick,” the Amazon Devices & Services team said in a statement late on Thursday.

Players can easily switch between screens  such as Fire TV to mobile phone  without additional pairing or configuration changes.

The company also introduced the Luna+ game channel.

During early access, people will have popular games like Control, Resident Evil 7, GRID, Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

“Customers can request early access starting today. Luna+ will be offered at an introductory price of $5.99 per month during the early access period and Luna Controller will be available for an introductory price of $49.99.

Amazon also announced a new gaming channel with leading global video game publisher Ubisoft, available directly through Luna.

The Ubisoft channel will be available later this fall.

Amazon owns Twitch, one of the most popular live streaming services in the world with nearly 10 billion hours of video watched in 2019.

Inside the Luna experience, people will see Twitch streams for all the games in the service, and from Twitch, they can instantly start playing games.

In July, AWS announced the general availability of its Twitch-inspired Interactive Video Service (IVS) that will help customers set up live, interactive video streams for a web or mobile app in just a few minutes.

