Amazon grocery delivery now free for Prime members

San Francisco, Oct 30 (IANS) Amazon Fresh, which was previously available for $14.99 per month, is now free for Prime members who have previously used the grocery-delivery service.

With this, one would be able to get Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market grocery deliveries free of charge.

Prime members who might be interested in trying this out for the first time will have to sign up and wait for an invite.

Currently, the service is available in over 2,000 cities across the US.

“Prime members love the convenience of free grocery delivery on Amazon, which is why we’ve made Amazon Fresh a free benefit of Prime, saving customers $14.99 per month. Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits,” Stephenie Landry, VP of Grocery Delivery said in a statement.

“In addition to eliminating the $14.99/month fee, we have also improved delivery speed with one and two-hour options in most Amazon Fresh cities, and we’ll continue expanding ultrafast speeds to all cities where the service is available,” he added.

–IANS

wh/vin