BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon head of Prime Video, Twitch and gaming retires again

NewsWire
0
0

Jeff Blackburn, head of Amazon’s media and entertainment businesses, is retiring from the company for a second time, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has announced.

Blackburn joined Amazon in 1998 after helping guide the company through its IPO at Deutsche Bank.

“He’s done a lot of building over two-plus decades, including helping build our 3P marketplace, Advertising, Amazon Studios/Prime Video, and Music businesses, as well as leading our A9/Search and CorpDev & BusDev orgs,” Jassy said in a message to Amazon employees.

Blackburn returned to Amazon in May of last year to lead its media and entertainment businesses (Prime Video and Amazon Studios, Music, Podcasts/Wondery, Audible, Games and Twitch).

With Blackburn’s departure, there will be some shifts in Amazon’s leadership.

Mike Hopkins, who leads Prime Video, Amazon Studios, and MGM, will continue to lead these teams and report to Jassy directly.

Steve Boom, who has been leading our Music and Podcasting teams, will also now oversee Audible, Twitch, and Games businesses a” and report to Jassy.

“This transition will happen effective January 1, though Blackburn will remain at Amazon through early 2023 to help ensure a smooth transition,” said the Amazon CEO.

Blackburn said that he is planning on retiring from Amazon in January, after more than 25 years and working closely with the company since its 1997 IPO.

“I’ve decided to spend 2023 differently, giving more time to family, and feel strongly this is the right decision for me,” he said.

20221203-110604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget 2022: Increase in custom duty on Aluminium scrap from 2.5...

    UCO Bank shares surge 10% as RBI lifts PCA restrictions

    Tamil Nadu to promote eco-tourism in a big way

    Fired Tesla workers seek emergency protection from US court