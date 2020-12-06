Canindia News

Amazon.in to host ‘Small Business Day’ sale event on Dec 12

E-commerce major Amazon India on Sunday said it will host the fourth edition of its Small Business Day (SBD) 2020 from midnight on December 12 until 11.59 p.m. on the same day.

According to the company, the specially curated online event will offer customers the opportunity to discover and purchase unique and hard-to-find products from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, weavers, local shops and it will be instrumental in supporting these small businesses sustain their accelerated business growth.

“At Amazon, we are committed to supporting our 7 lakh+ sellers to continue the momentum built up over the past months through various sale events. With the upcoming Small Business Day, we want to create an opportunity SMB sellers and B2B sellers generate greater customer demand, revenue, and end the year on a positive note,” Manish Tiwary, VP Amazon India, said in a statement.

On Small Business Day, products across categories including work from home essentials; safety and hygiene supplies; eco-friendly products like vegan leather accessories; kitchenware; sports essentials; Christmas special products will be available on the marketplace, among many more.

Amazon Business customers can avail an exclusive business customer only cashback of 10 per cent and additional savings on GST input tax credit, bulk discounts as well as business exclusive deals on a wide range of products across printers, laptops, printers, appliances, other supplies and more.

In addition to Small Business Day, Amazon.in also announced that it will celebrate All India Handicrafts Week 2020 starting December 8 to December 14. The event is curated to increase awareness about indigenously produced handicrafts from different parts of the country.

