BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Amazon India sees record Prime sign-ups, 68% from small-town India

NewsWire
0
0

E-commerce major Amazon saw the single largest day of Prime sign-ups — 1.9 times higher than last year with 68 per cent coming from tier 2 and 3 cities in India — in the first 36 hours of its Great Indian Festival sale.

More than 500 million Indians had access to cash back and EMI offers on Amazon.in with 50 per cent more customers opting for EMI or Pay later over last year during the festive sale, the company said in a statement.

“We are humbled by the increase in new Prime member sign ups and customers shopping across categories as they trust Amazon as their preferred online shopping destination”, said Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon.

In the first 36 hours, small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, women entrepreneurs sold around 10 lakh unique products to customers across the country.

Amazon.in saw single largest day of Prime sign ups; 1.9X higher than last year with 68 per cent coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities

More than 500 million Indians had access to cashback and EMI offers on Amazon.in with 50 per cent more customers opting for EMI or Pay later over last year

Smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion and groceries categories attracted most new customers and Amazon saw high demand for laptops and 5G smartphones.

“More than 60 per cent sales for Amazon Fashion came from Tier 2 and 3 cities. Amazon Business witnessed 50 per cent growth in customers and 100 per cent orders in the last 36 hours,” said the company.

The overall sales in the first festive week is likely to touch $5.9 billion this year.

Bengaluru-based Redseer has predicted $11.8 billion worth gross merchandise value (GMV) during the entire festive month up to Diwali.

20220924-102202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Assam, Tripura promotes commercial cultivation of Agar

    IndiGo to recommece UAE bound flights from Aug 20

    Markets open on positive note; Zomato, Asian Paints in green

    Mustard production likely to touch record 110 lakh tonnes: COOIT