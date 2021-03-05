Tech giant Amazon India on Friday announced a collaboration with UN Women to launch a special International Women’s Day (IWD) storefront with a selection of products made available by women-owned businesses.

This launch is in line with Amazon’s efforts to celebrate and support women-led small businesses and women entrepreneurs.

The IWD storefront will help customers discover and purchase from close to 80,000 unique products including organic products, handmade crafts, healthy snacks etc.

“It is inspiring to see how women entrepreneurs across the country are leveraging digitization, e-commerce in particular, to create products customers love and build scalable businesses that have a meaningful impact on society,” Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Head, Amazon India, said in a statement.

Over 450 women-led businesses and over 280,000 women entrepreneurs and artisans from Amazon Saheli are likely to be benefited from the launch of the special IWD storefront. The virtual event was themed on “Challenge. Champion. Change.”

“Amazon has an important part to play in helping women become financially independent. Witnessing the success of women entrepreneurs on Amazon makes me hopeful about the enormous opportunities there are for women in the online world,” said Susan Ferguson, Country Representative, UN Women India.

Amazon India has introduced several initiatives to promote the growth of women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses across the country.

