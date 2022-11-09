BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Amazon joins TVS Motor Company to scale EV mobility in India

NewsWire
0
0

Amazon India and TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced a collaboration on electric two and three-wheeler deployment, helping to further drive electric mobility in India.

As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries.

The two companies will also pilot TVS Motor’s electric vehicle solutions through partner bases and delivery associates across the country.

“This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

In 2020, the e-commerce major said its fleet of delivery vehicles in the country will include 10,000 EVs by 2025. The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon’s global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030.

“With the great success of TVS ‘iQube Electric’, we now intend to expand our electric offering across multiple segments and commercial mobility stands at the opportune inflection point,” said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor is ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for business-to-business (B2B) segment, along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership.

In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements.

20221109-121403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MHA to verify background of Air India’s new CEO

    OnePlus introduces super offers across 5G-ready smartphones, TVs, earbuds in India

    ED’s summon to Soren heats up Jharkhand politics

    Black Friday: Equities, Crude oil crash on fears over new Covid...