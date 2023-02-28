SCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon Kindle Scribe users can now create notebook subfolders

NewsWire
0
0

Amazon on Tuesday announced new features for its latest e-reader device ‘Kindle Scribe’, including the ability to create sub-folders in notebooks to help users stay organised.

The Kindle Scribe now features new fountain pen, marker and pencil brush options to make sure that users can get the perfect brush type as per their need, the company said in a blogpost.

“Not only are there three new brush types, but each of those gets five thickness options– helping make using the included pen even more versatile.”

Also, all writing tools now feature improved pressure and tilt capabilities to provide more precision in users’ writing or sketching.

The new brush types are available in the writing toolbar in notebooks, in sticky notes in books and anywhere users can write on their Kindle Scribe.

The device now also allows users to create subfolders to help users better organise the content in their notebooks.

Moreover, users can now also navigate within their notebooks by jumping straight to a page without having to scroll.

The company further mentioned the e-reader device will soon add Lasso copy/paste tools, improved notebook organisation and navigation, and the ability to send documents to Kindle Scribe directly from within Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 subscription required).

20230228-132007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nearly 1 in 2 people in Europe have skin problem: Study

    Meta making Quest 2’s GPU more powerful

    Call of Duty’s anti-cheat technique makes cheaters unable to see opposing...

    Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups