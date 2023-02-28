Amazon on Tuesday announced new features for its latest e-reader device ‘Kindle Scribe’, including the ability to create sub-folders in notebooks to help users stay organised.

The Kindle Scribe now features new fountain pen, marker and pencil brush options to make sure that users can get the perfect brush type as per their need, the company said in a blogpost.

“Not only are there three new brush types, but each of those gets five thickness options– helping make using the included pen even more versatile.”

Also, all writing tools now feature improved pressure and tilt capabilities to provide more precision in users’ writing or sketching.

The new brush types are available in the writing toolbar in notebooks, in sticky notes in books and anywhere users can write on their Kindle Scribe.

The device now also allows users to create subfolders to help users better organise the content in their notebooks.

Moreover, users can now also navigate within their notebooks by jumping straight to a page without having to scroll.

The company further mentioned the e-reader device will soon add Lasso copy/paste tools, improved notebook organisation and navigation, and the ability to send documents to Kindle Scribe directly from within Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 subscription required).

