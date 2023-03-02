INDIASCI-TECH

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot with improved audio in India

NewsWire
0
0

Amazon on Thursday launched the all-new 5th Gen Echo Dot smart speaker with improved audio, Ultrasound Motion Detection, temperature sensor, and tap gesture controls in India.

The new Echo Dot comes in three colour variants — black, blue and white, available for purchase from March 2 to 4 across leading online and offline stores at an introductory price of Rs 4,999, according to the company.

Users can just use their voice and ask Alexa in English, Hindi and Hinglish.

“We have now upgraded the audio experience and brought motion detection and temperature sensors to the smart speaker. Customers can leverage new capabilities for a truly ambient experience where tech simply fades in the background — like walking into a room, and it lights up like magic,” Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the 5th Gen Echo Dot offers clearer vocals and up to double the bass than its previous generations.

It also has an accelerometer that enables tap gesture controls, so users can simply tap the top of the device to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls.

With in-built Ultrasound Motion Detection, users can automate their day by creating smart home routines such as having Alexa turn on compatible lights or play music when they enter the room.

Further, the new Echo Dot comes with an in-built temperature sensor that can sense room temperature.

With this feature, users can set up helpful routines such as automatically turning on compatible AC when it gets too warm inside or turning it off when it gets too cold.

20230302-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab CM seeks intervention of MEA in murder of Punjabi family...

    Calcutta HC orders termination of service of 2,819 non-teaching staff

    ED attaches Maha minister Nawab Malik’s properties worth several crores(Ld)

    IPL 2022: Ponting, Pant confident of Delhi Capitals making a good...