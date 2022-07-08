Retail and streaming giant Amazon announced the launch of Alexa originals yesterday, July 8. This is their exclusive selection of brand-new songs sung by four independent artists from India. Amazon users will now have access to singer Lisa Mishra’s ‘Besabar’, Diesby’s ‘Downtown’, Vibha Saraf’s ‘Bikhre’ as well as Gulraj Singh’s instrumental track.

To listen to these songs, users only need to say, “Alexa, start originals” or alternatively request the specific song by saying, “Alexa, start ‘Bikhre’ from Originals” or any of the other song track names.

These songs will be available for listening free on the Alexa app for smartphones. These are also available on the Amazon shopping app, but only for Android users, many other Alexa built-in devices like HP laptops as well as Amazon Echo smart speakers.

Since the launch of Alexa in India, users of the app have requested over 21.6 lakh songs every day. This is an attempt by Amazon to nurture and encourage these independent artists by bringing their music to the forefront and providing easy access to their songs for millions of Alexa users in India.

Speaking about Alexa Originals, singer and songwriter, Lisa Mishra, who is one of the artists featuring in the Alexa Originals said, “Besabar is an upbeat dance-pop song that I had so much fun making! I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it. Also stoked to be the first few to collaborate with Alexa and also super excited to see Alexa as the new millennial music platform.” Echoing a similar sentiment, Gulraj Singh continues, “I’m so happy to have ‘Saathi’ released as one of the first-ever songs for ‘Alexa Originals’, the song celebrates the true spirit of companionship and friendship. I have also been an ardent user of ‘Alexa’ for some years, and am grateful to ‘Alexa Originals’ for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

Vibha Saraf, yet another artist whose song is featuring in Alexa Originals said, “Extremely excited about being on Alexa, wherein people are going to access my song by simply calling out the name. How much simpler could it get? The song ‘Bikhre’ defines Relationships, and people’s ability to maintain positive relations by expressing their emotions.”

R&B artist Diesby also spoke about his song ‘Downtown’ which features in the Amazon Originals lineup and said, “Downtown is a Lover’s love letter, the spark of first love & the beats will keep you moving. It’s the perfect song for you to dedicate to your beloved. Playing around with flavours is what I feel makes the music universe interesting and that’s what I usually do when I sit with my fellow producer Chapter6. Elevate your mood with my next single “Downtown” exclusively on Amazon Alexa Start Originals.”