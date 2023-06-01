INDIASCI-TECH

Amazon launches Echo Pop smart speaker in India

NewsWire
0
0

Amazon on Thursday launched its new ‘Echo Pop’ smart speaker in the country at a price of Rs 4,999.

The new smart speaker is available in four colour options — Green, Purple, Black and White — and comes with Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor which provides faster responses for requests to Alexa, the company said in a statement.

It delivers clear vocals, balanced bass and loud sound, and also allows users to control compatible devices such as smart lights and other electrical appliances.

“Echo Pop is a combination of powerful audio, full capabilities of Alexa, and a stylish design. With this latest smart speaker, we have amped up innovation in design to offer more options to customers,” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.

Moreover, the speaker can help kids to develop skills like curiosity and communication by interacting with Alexa.

It also comes with a microphone on and off button, and provides users the ability to view and delete voice recordings.

“Echo Pop has Low Power Mode to intelligently conserve energy during periods of inactivity, helping to save energy over the device’s lifetime,” the company said.

20230601-090603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests Western Coalfields official in bribe case

    NGO requests Rs 25 lakh penalty be treated as donation, SC...

    Security tightened in Delhi as winter session of Parliament begins

    ‘Swachh Toycathon’ to explore solutions on use of waste in toy...