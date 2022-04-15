Tech giant Amazon has announced that Amazon Kids+ is now bringing the fun of mobile gaming to its fans with the release of ‘Super Spy Ryan and “Do, Re & Mi, with more games arriving later this year.

The company said that since the beginning, Amazon Kids+ has worked hard to offer a world of fun to children and parents.

“We focus on providing millions of kids with a variety of content that entertains, educates, and delights — from games to animated and live-action series, books, music, and so much more — across our family of Fire, Kindle, Glow, and Echo devices,” the company said in a blog post.

“However, we also wanted to do something special for kids and parents who use smartphones. That’s why we are excited to announce that we are bringing the fun of Amazon Kids+ games to even more customers with our first Original mobile games: Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re & Mi,” it added.

Super Spy Ryan is available now on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the US, UK and Ireland, and coming soon to Canada, Germany, and Japan.

Super Spy Ryan is also coming soon to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets. Do, Re & Mi is also joining the mobile game lineup soon, coming to the Apple app store in the US, UK, Canada and Ireland.

“We are always looking to bring joy and fun into the homes and lives of millions of families. That’s why, two years ago, we began looking at how we could reach even more kids and bring the magic and thoughtfulness of Amazon Kids+ Original content to mobile phones,” said Natasha Lipovac, global head of Amazon Kids+ content.

“Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re & Mi represent some of our most popular Amazon Kids+ content. We hope both add smiles and laughter to kids and grown-ups alike with this first look at the new kind of fun coming from the Amazon Kids+ mobile games team,” Lipovac added.

Developed in collaboration with the Kaji Family, the teams at Ryan’s World, p.w Games, and Amber Studio, Super Spy Ryan takes everything kids love from the Amazon Kids+ Original special of the same name and brings it to life in a fun, kid-safe, multiplayer romp for ages 6-9+.

