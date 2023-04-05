BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon lays off over 100 employees across gaming verticals

NewsWire
0
0

Amazon has laid off more than 100 employees across its gaming divisions that include Prime Gaming, Game Growth and Amazon Games, as part of ongoing layoffs at the company.

The company is now reassigning workers to projects that fit its “strategic focus”, according to a report in Engadget.

“Laid off employees are already being notified, and will get severance pay, health benefits and paid time to find new jobs,” the report noted.

In an internal memo, the company said the cuts come after Amazon weighed its ongoing projects against its “long-term goals”.

Amazon is only offering the ‘New World’ game at the moment and its move to popularise a free-to-play shooter game called ‘Crucible’ was shut down after just a few months.

In March, the e-commerce giant announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

In a memo, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that as the company concluded the second phase of its operating plan. “I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks, mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.”

Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January and as “we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions”.

20230405-093005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk attacking us as he is stressed about AI safety: OpenAI...

    FBI report of Chinese agent working at Twitter sparks calls for...

    Vehicle retail sales rises YoY, sequentially in July: FADA

    Reposing Faith: Feb’s equity MFs’ net inflows rise sequentially