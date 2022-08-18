SCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon likely testing TikTok-like feed in its app

With an aim to generate more engagement on its platform, tech giant Amazon is likely testing a TikTok-like vertical photo and video feed in its app internally.

Per photos that Watchful, an AI product intelligence platform, provided to the Wall Street Journal, the feed, known currently as “Inspire”, will appear on the bottom navigation bar in the Amazon app, reports TechCrunch.

“We are constantly testing new features to help make customers’ lives a little easier,” an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying.

When users tap the diamond-shaped icon, they will see posts on the feed, which will include links to purchase any items featured in the post, the report said.

As per the report, this is not the first time that Amazon has followed the same tactics as major social apps. It even has Posts, an Instagram copycat feature, as part of its advertising tools.

It is unclear whether this feature will eventually roll out on the Amazon app, companies often test feature ideas internally, even if some may never ship to the public.

With the new teat, the e-commerce giant has joined companies with the same idea, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest, LinkedIn, YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, etc.

