Amazon Luna may add Epic Games’ Fortnite

As cloud gaming platform Amazon Luna has been losing games lately, it now appears to be adding one of the world’s most popular games, Fortnite, developed by Epic Games.

This week, an Amazon Luna user on Reddit discovered Fortnite in their library, but the game was quickly removed, reports 9to5Google.

The game’s listing in the Luna web app was marked as “Not Available,” but a screenshot showed the latest version of the game with artwork from the Chapter 4, Season One trailer in place.

According to the Reddit user who briefly saw the game in their library, they were able to link their Epic Games account — functionality that Amazon Luna was not known to have — and the game was listed as supporting play on accounts that subscribe to Amazon Luna+ or have Amazon Prime.

As a result, many users will be able to play the game for free on the cloud platform, said the report.

Amazon Luna lost more than 50 games from its Luna+ subscription this month.

Luna dropped 53 games, including titles like ‘Snake Pass’, ‘Retro Classic: Gate of Doom’ and ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’.

“Our goal with Amazon Luna has always been to keep our selection as fresh as possible and to offer a wide array of high-quality, immersive games for our customers. With that in mind, we’ll be refreshing our content offerings,” Amazon explained in a statement to 9To5Google.

It also dropped many games throughout last December and January.

20230225-135403

