Amazon opening 2 new fulfilment centres in Ajax and Hamilton

Amazon is opening two new fulfilment centres in Ajax and Hamilton. This will create 2,500 jobs.

The Hamilton site is expected to employ about 1,500 workers, while the Ajax one will have around 1,000 full-time workers. Both are slated to open in 2021.

“We’ve had great success with the talented workforce in Ontario, and we look forward to creating an additional 2,500 full-time jobs with competitive pay and benefits starting on day one,” Sumegha Kumar, Amazon Canada’s customer fulfilment operations director, said in a

With the new centres, the company now has 10 in Ontario and 16 across Canada.