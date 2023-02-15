BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Amazon Pay, Google, 30 other payment aggregators get RBI nod to continue operations

NewsWire
0
1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has granted in-principle approval to 32 existing payment aggregators, allowing them to continue their operations.

Amazon (Pay) India Pvt Ltd, Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd, Reliance Payment Solutions Ltd and Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd are among the notable entities whose names are present in the list published by the RBI on Wednesday, of those existing payment aggregators, who have been granted in-principle approval to continue their operations.

PayTM Payments Services and PayU Payments Private Limited are the entities whose application to continue as payment aggregators has been returned by the RBI.

However, they are allowed to apply within 120 days from the date of return, and thus, can continue business subject to the condition that no new merchants should be onboard by them until advised otherwise.

The central bank had earlier issued circulars dated March 17, 2020 and March 31, 2021 on guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways.

Applications of 18 existing payment aggregators, including that of Bhartipay Services Private Limited, is under process, the RBI said.

Online non-bank payment aggregators, existing as on March 17, 2020 were required to apply to RBI by September 30, 2021 for seeking authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).

They were given another extension to submit their applications by September 30, 2022.

20230215-192804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shipping Corp shares up 15% as govt gets multiple EoIs

    Turkish businesses welcome easing of Covid-19 restrictions

    Housing loan disbursals grow in tier 3,4 cities with more female...

    Review of ‘serious allegations’ on, trust the Board: New BharatPe CEO