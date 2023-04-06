BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon plans to reduce employee stock awards after mass layoffs

NewsWire
0
0

After mass layoffs, Amazon now reportedly plans to reduce the number of stock awards for employees in 2025.

According to Insider, this move signals a potentially major shift in Amazon’s approach to compensation.

Citing an internal memo, the report said that Amazon has told managers that employee stock awards, called restricted stock units or RSUs, for 2025 “will be reduced due to the economic climate and company budget”.

Amazon will reevaluate the 2025 compensation in the first quarter of next year to “plan for stock variation”.

The “final outlook year” refers to 2025, given the two-year grant cycle that starts next year, according to the report.

The memo also hinted towards a change in Amazon’s pay model that would give staff more cash, “a change that could make up for any potential weakness in its stock price”.

Amazon shares are currently trading at roughly the same levels seen in 2018 and 2020.

“The lack of stock appreciation has caused some employees to complain about the value of their RSU-based compensation. Any move to increase the cash portion of employee pay could address such concerns,” the report mentioned.

An Amazon spokesperson said the change in Amazon’s pay structure is a possibility, not a definite plan, and its compensation philosophy “remains unchanged”.

Meanwhile, Amazon has laid off more than 100 employees across its gaming divisions that include Prime Gaming, Game Growth and Amazon Games, as part of ongoing layoffs at the company.

In March, the e-commerce giant announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January.

20230406-101003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IMF cuts India’s GDP projection to 6.8% in 2022-23

    Profit booking, global cues subdue indices (Roundup)

    ED seeks documents from Amazon: Report

    ‘India’s G20 Presidency opportune moment to push for strong political signal’