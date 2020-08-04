Amazon Prime Video announces Bandish Bandits digital concert

Amazon Prime Video have announced an exciting virtual music concert in celebration of the launch of their newest Amazon Original Series, Bandish Bandits.

The concert will be headlined by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and will feature acts by some of the most popular names from the Indian music industry such as Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, Prateek Kuhad, Shivam Mahadevan, Mame Khan and Pratibha Singh Baghel.

Presented as a special offering a day prior to this year’s Prime Day event, the virtual musical extravaganza is open for all and will stream live on August 5 on Amazon Prime Video’s official Facebook and YouTube page. A melange of classical and pop music, the concert will feature songs from Bandish Bandits’ much loved soundtrack along with other hits by Prateek Kuhad and Shankar Ehsaan Loy.



“We’re thrilled with the response to the Bandish Bandits soundtrack. It is a really special album, and an equally special show”, said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, “It is our first musical and Shankar Ehsaan Loy have done complete justice to the story of Bandish Bandits with their soulful soundtrack. We are excited about the Bandish Bandits concert and can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in the colorful and melodious world of this series.”

“We have received an overwhelming response to the soundtrack of Bandish Bandits”, said Shankar Ehsaan Loy, “The album is a seamless amalgamation of classical and pop music and features some of the most extraordinary melodies from Indian classical music alongside some really peppy tracks. We are ecstatic with the reaction the soundtrack has received and are thrilled we get to perform some of the best tracks from the soundtrack at the Bandish Bandits concert.”

Singer Armaan Malik said, “It is always exciting to perform live for my fans online and I am really looking forward to being a part of the Bandish Bandits concert alongside Jonita and Shankar Ehsaan Loy!”