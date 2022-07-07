Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for the upcoming third season of ‘Comicstaan’. The comedy series has achieved a cult status as it churns out some rib-tickling stand-up comic every season.

Season 3 will have eight episodes and this season promises a new format and host Kusha Kapila will be joining the so far series regular Abish Mathew.

Joining the panel of judges is ace comic Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh and Kenny Sebastian.

Speaking about the upcoming season of ‘Comicstaan’, Zakir Khan said, “I’m absolutely thrilled about the new season of Comicstaan and it feels great to get back on the judge’s seat.”

Watch the trailer here:

Comedian Kenny Sebastian was more eloquent about the new season and had plenty to say about it. He said, “There is a certain rawness in each of the eight contestants we have this time. I must say that I’m really impressed with their growth during the course of this season, as they tested themselves on various genres of comedy. I have been associated with Amazon Prime Video in more ways than one, and this feels like home for me. After two super-entertaining seasons, I’m thrilled about the new surprises in Comicstaan Season 3. This show is extremely important to the stand-up comedy scene in India. It’s a place for comedians to get a massive leg up in the business. The best part is that the quality of writing and performance has gone a notch higher in the third season. I thoroughly enjoyed judging their performances, and I cannot wait for the audiences to enjoy it too.”

Judge and comedienne Neeti Palta said, “Comicstaan is my happy place, and I’m extremely delighted to be a part of it again. With a great panel of judges, mentors, and contestants, it’s a fun-loving experience. Comedy cannot be taught, but there’s so much to learn from the talents around. It’s going to be all the more exciting this time with new mentors and an incredibly diverse format. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Sumukhi Suresh who has transitioned from being a host of the show to now a judge on the show and she shares her extreme excitement for the show. She adds that she learns a lot as well from the contestants. Speaking further she said, “They remind you of the hustle of writing every day or the openness of learning a new skill. I wish Comicstaan was around when I started. It’s a crash course of all the skills that help you become a better comic and writer. OML has truly shown they are the best in the business of comedy by creating this concept. Amazon Prime Video is probably the only Indian OTT medium that understands, respects and champions comedy. I can’t wait for people to watch Season 3 and love it as much as we do”.

This season the mentors for the contestants will be Sapam Verma, Rahul Subramanian, Rohan Joshi, Kannan Gill, Prashasti Singh, Aadar Malik as well as Anu Menon.