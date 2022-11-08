SCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon redesigns its Photos app for Android users

Amazon has rolled out a new design for its own cloud photo storage app for Android users, to make app navigation and sharing photos and videos easier.

According to The Verge, the same update was rolled out to iOS devices almost a year ago.

With the new update, Amazon Photo users can now search a photo gallery from the home screen singlehandedly — emphasizing navigation options all being “within a thumb’s reach”.

Users can find curated features to filter photos by object, place, or year by swiping up within the Amazon Photos gallery on their device which will open a new control panel, according to the report.

Also, users can access options such as customer accounts, uploads, and prints by tapping the Amazon Smile logo on the gallery page’s left-hand corner, while the “Paper airplane” button at the top right will direct them to a page where they can privately share images and videos with family and friends.

On Amazon Photos, Prime members get free, unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5GB of video storage, which can be displayed on devices such as the Echo Show and Fire TV, the report added.

These changes will be reflected automatically in the Amazon Photos Android app for existing users.

Although these features aren’t new for iOS users, they give Amazon Photos on Android a much-needed refresh to compete with rival services like Google Photos, which don’t offer comparable free storage, said the report.

