SCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon reveals anime MMO game ‘Blue Protocol’

NewsWire
0
0

Amazon has revealed a new anime-style massively multiplayer online (MMO) game titled ‘Blue Protocol’ at ‘The Game Awards’, which is scheduled to be launched in the second half of next year.

The game is developed by Bandai Namco and will be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, reports The Verge.

The game is described as a multiplayer action role-playing game (RPG), which allows players to choose different roles and enjoy either the story or multiplayer mode.

A closed beta of the game for PC players is expected to be released early next year.

According to Amazon’s vice president of games, Christoph Hartmann, the publishing arrangement came mainly because the company wanted to work with Bandai Namco.

“We always want to be a third-party publisher regardless of how successful our games are,” Hartmann told The Verge.

“Just from a portfolio perspective, you can have different genres, entertain different types of players, and have an opportunity to find new people you wouldn’t find internally,” he added.

Blue Protocol executive producer Sokichi Shimooka said that one of the advantages of working with Amazon is the “transmedia opportunities”.

20221209-134805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intel aims net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

    Govt orders probe into Tata Nexon EV fire incident

    NASA studies 50-year-old lunar sample to prepare for return to Moon

    After Tesla, SpaceX workers come forward to speak on sexual harassment