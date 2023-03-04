INDIASCI-TECH

Amazon reveals Prime Gaming’s free titles for March 2023 lineup

NewsWire
0
0

Amazon has revealed its ‘March 2023’ lineup of free games for its subscription-based gaming service ‘Prime Gaming’.

The lineup includes seven titles –‘Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition’, ‘Adios’, ‘I am Fish’, ‘Faraway 3: Arctic Escape’, ‘Book of Demons’, ‘Peaky Blinders: Mastermind’ and ‘City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition’.

This month, Prime members can also claim various offers for some of Riot games, including ‘League of Legends’, ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift’, ‘Legends of Runeterra’ and ‘VALORANT’, the company said in a statement.

Until March 16, prime members can claim the latest Prime Gaming Capsule, including 350 RP, 5 Mythic Essence, a 1350 RP skin and more in the competitive and fast-paced video game ‘League of Legends’.

In the battle arena game ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift’, players can make an “extra impact on the map by claiming a Random Bauble Chest to mark the spot of slain enemies through March 18”.

Also, in the digital collectable card game, ‘Legends of Runeterra’, users can get the Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Card until March 16.

On the other hand, in the first-person tactical hero shooter game ‘VALORANT’, players can claim the Doomscrolling spray until March 23, the company said.

20230304-092005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get transit remand of 2 accused

    Notorious gangster held in Delhi

    Confiscating vehicle of man acquitted in cow slaughter case violates right...

    Markets at new highs, but primary markets performance makes one jittery