Amazon shuts Kindle magazine, newspaper subscriptions

Amazon has stopped selling magazine and newspaper subscriptions through Kindle Newsstand as of March 9, and also stated that it will stop delivering current Kindle Newsstand subscriptions in September.

Kindle Newsstand lets people read Kindle-specific versions of publications right on their devices.

“For monthly Kindle Newsstand subscriptions, you will continue to receive your issues through September 4, 2023, unless you decide to cancel. After that date, you will no longer be able to renew your subscription(s) through Amazon. You can continue to read the issues that have already been delivered to you,” the company said in a post.

The company has also halted sales of print magazines and newspapers in addition to Kindle Newsstand subscriptions.

“You can continue to manage your print magazine subscription(s) through Amazon until June 5, 2023. After that date, all customer service inquiries for any remaining active subscriptions will be serviced directly by the publisher,” the company said.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced it would shut eight of its Go convenience stores in the US.

According to CNBC, the tech giant will close two Go stores in New York City, two locations in Seattle, and four stores in San Francisco on April 1.

The company said it will work to help affected employees secure other roles at the company.

