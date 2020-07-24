Amazon starts selling car, bike insurance in India

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Amazon Pay, the payments arm of the e-commerce giant’s India unit, has partnered with Acko General Insurance Ltd. to offer two and four-wheeler insurance policies in the country.

Customers can visit the Amazon Pay page or search on the Amazon mobile app or the mobile website to buy car and bike insurance in a few easy steps, Amazon said in a blog post on Thursday.

“Our vision is to make Amazon Pay the most, trusted, convenient and rewarding way to pay for our customers,” Vikas Bansal, Director & Head of Financial Services, Amazon Pay India, said in a statement.

“Delighted by this experience, there has been a growing demand for more services. In line with this need, we are excited to launch an auto insurance product that is affordable, convenient, and provides a seamless claims experience”.

Amazon Pay said customers will be able to purchase insurance quickly with no paperwork and Prime members will get extra benefits including additional discounts.

Customers will also benefit from services like hassle-free claims with zero paperwork, one-hour pick-up, three-day assured claim servicing and one year repair warranty — in select cities, as well as an option for instant cash settlements for low value claims, the company said.

One can pay using Amazon Pay balance, UPI, or any saved card.

–IANS

gb/na