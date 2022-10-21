INDIASCI-TECH

Amazon to bring new audio features to its Echo Studio

With an aim to enhance user experience, e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday announced that it is rolling out two new upgrades to its Echo Studio.

The company said that it has added “custom-built spatial audio processing technology” for enhanced stereo sound and an improved “frequency range technology” for better mid-range clarity and deeper bass to Echo Studio.

“The new upgrades are in addition to Echo Studio’s existing support for both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio,” the company said in a statement.

“With the Spatial audio processing technology, users will get to experience enhanced stereo sound and greater width, clarity and presence,” it added.

Moreover, the company said that the new features will turn the Echo Studio into a hi-fi stereo system, so vocal performances are more present in the centre, while the stereo-panned instruments on the side are better defined, creating a more immersive sound experience that captures the artist’s intentions.

The enhanced “frequency range extension” technology delivers superior performance by improving mid-range clarity and deepening the bass.

The new features will automatically roll out on Echo Studio devices via a software update.

