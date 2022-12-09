SCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon to bring TikTok-like feed of shoppable content

NewsWire
0
0

With an aim to generate more engagement on its platform, e-commerce giant Amazon has announced that it will bring a TikTok-like feed of shoppable content named ‘Inspire’ to its application.

‘Inspire’ is the company’s attempt to get users to make purchases as they see products in online content, reports The Verge.

The new feed option will appear as a lightbulb icon in the application and will roll out to select US users this month.

The e-commerce giant has also been recruiting influencers to create videos for the feed.

Inspire tab will allow shoppers to select from categories such as interior design, pets and skincare.

The videos and photos will include links of Amazon products which can be directly purchased, the report said.

In August, the company was reportedly testing a TikTok-like vertical photo and video feed in its app internally.

“We are constantly testing new features to help make the customers’ lives a little easier,” an Amazon spokesperson had said.

20221209-100805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instagram brings automatic captions to videos in feed

    Ignitron Motocorp unveils second electric motorbike Bob-e in India

    Google, Facebook face $235 mn fine in France over cookie tracking

    This Snapchat feature can save lives, says former footballer