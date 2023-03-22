SCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon to shut go-to camera reviews site DPReview

NewsWire
0
0

Amazon has announced that it will be shutting down its go-to camera reviews website “DPReview” in the near future after nearly 25 years of operation.

“The site will remain active until April 10, and the editorial team is still working on reviews and looking forward to delivering some of our best-ever content,” said Scott Everett, General Manager of DPReview.com.

Moreover, the company said that “the decision is part of the annual operating plan review that our parent company shared earlier this year”.

DPReview was founded in 1998 in England and was purchased by Amazon in 2007, who relocated the team to Seattle in the US in 2010 to be closer to its headquarters.

Meanwhile, Amazon has stopped selling magazine and newspaper subscriptions through Kindle Newsstand as of March 9, and also stated that it will stop delivering current Kindle Newsstand subscriptions in September.

Kindle Newsstand lets people read Kindle-specific versions of publications right on their devices.

Further, Amazon announced to lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR earlier this week.

In a memo, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that as the company concluded the second phase of its operating plan (“OP2”) this past week, “I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks a” mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch”.

Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January.

20230322-140203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rosatom starts making reactor, steam generators for 6th Unit in Kudankulam

    PwC India to acquire Venerate Solutions to boost advisory business

    Tencent fires 5.5K workers as sales down for 1st time since...

    US likely to limit S.Korean production of advanced chips in China