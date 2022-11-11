SCI-TECHWORLD

Amazon unveils design of new Prime Air delivery drone

NewsWire
0
0

E-commerce giant Amazon has unveiled the design of its new Prime Air delivery drone, which will handle high temperatures and light rain.

The new ‘MK30’ drone will enter into service in 2024 and is expected to be 25 per cent quieter than current ones, the company said in a blogpost.

“The purpose and objectives of the new drone are the same as its predecessor’s designs: transport packages weighing up to five pounds while flying hundreds of feet in the air,” it added.

The current hexagonal ‘MK27-2’ drone will be replaced by the new ‘MK30’, which will be lighter and smaller.

While it’s impossible to eliminate all risks from flying, “we have taken a proven aerospace approach to design safety into our system”, the company said.

The new drone will undergo rigorous evaluation by national aerospace authorities like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to prove its safety and reliability.

“We have created a sophisticated and industry-leading sense-and-avoid system that will allow our drones to operate at greater distances while safely and reliably avoiding other aircraft, people, pets, and obstacles,” said Amazon.

Earlier this year, the company had announced that the customers who live in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, in the US would be among the first to receive Prime Air deliveries later this year.

20221111-123604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shopping on Twitter can bring ‘individual or societal harm’ to users

    Apple halts its plan to use chips from China’s YMTC

    NASA prepares to bid goodbye to Mars InSight lander

    Some Google Pixel 6a users say any fingerprint can unlock it:...