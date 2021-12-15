SCI-TECH

Amazon Web Services launches region in Indonesia

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. company, has announced the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region.

AWS also released an economic impact study (EIS) estimating that the company’s spending on the construction and operation of the new AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region will create 24,700 direct and indirect jobs with an estimated $5 billion in planned investment in the local economy.

The region will also add an estimated $10.9 billion over the next 15 years to Indonesia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the company said.

“The cloud provides organisations of all types and sizes–from businesses to educational institutions to government agencies –opportunities to transform their operations and reinvent experiences for their customers and end users,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice-President of infrastructure services at AWS, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Organisations across industries in Indonesia can now take advantage of the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region to lower costs, increase agility, and drive innovation.”

With the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region, AWS has 84 availability zones across 26 geographic regions globally, with announced plans to launch 24 more availability zones and eight more AWS regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

