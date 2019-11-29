Amazon’s Cloud arm AWS unveils plethora of new services

Las Vegas, Dec 3 (IANS) Aiming to stay ahead in the big data race, Amazon’s Cloud arm AWS on Tuesday announced a plethora of new offerings and solutions to make life simpler for customers as they generate humongous amount of data.

Addressing a packed house at AWS re: Invent conference here, CEO Andy Jassy said Arm-based EC2 instances will now be powered by new in-house “Graviton2” chips.

This is a custom AWS design that is built using a 7 nm (nanometer) manufacturing process. It is based on 64-bit Arm Neoverse cores, and can deliver up to 7 times the performance of the A1 instances, Jassy told the audience.

The company launched the first generation (A1) of Arm-based, Graviton-powered EC2 instances last year.

An instance is a virtual server in Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) for running applications on AWS infrastructure.

Storage that is secure, scalable, durable, and highly available is a fundamental component of cloud computing, said the AWS CEO.

The company launched Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) back in 2006. It has been a building block of many of the more than 175 services that AWS now offers.

“Today we’re launching a new way to manage data access at scale for shared data sets in S3: Amazon S3 Access Points,” said Brandon West who leads the AWS Developer Evangelist team for the Americas.

With S3 Access Points, you can add access points as you add additional applications or teams, keeping your policies specific and easier to manage.

The company said that Amazon EKS and Fargate make it straightforward to run Kubernetes-based applications on AWS by removing the need to provision and manage infrastructure for pods.

With AWS Fargate, customers don’t need to be experts in Kubernetes operations to run a cost-optimized and highly-available cluster.

Customers no longer have to worry about patching, scaling, or securing a cluster of EC2 instances to run Kubernetes applications in the cloud.

AWS also launched in open preview Amazon Managed Apache Cassandra Service (MCS), a scalable, highly available, and managed Apache Cassandra-compatible database service.

Amazon MCS is serverless, so you pay for only the resources you use and the service automatically scales tables up and down in response to application traffic, said the company.

–IANS

na/pgh/