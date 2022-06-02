One of the most awaited movie adaptations – ‘Red, White and Royal Blue has roped in lead actors to play the main roles of Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz.

‘Kissing Booth’ actor Taylor Zach Perez and ‘Cinderella’ actor Nicholas Galitzine have been cast to play the main leads in the movie.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the romantic comedy follows the life of Alex-Claremont Diaz, played by Perez, who is the Mexican-American son of the newly elected president of the country and so is immediately cast as the equivalent of a young and handsome royal.

The book (of the same name) has been authored by Casey McQuiston. It was a New York Times bestseller and the adaptation to movie as well as direction has been done by Matthew Lopez.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Handsome, charismatic, brilliant―his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There’s only one problem: Alex has a long-running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry (Galitzine). And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse. Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals.”

“What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother’s re-election campaign and upend two nations.”

The movie is an Amazon original and also stars Stephen Fry, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shashi, Ellie Bamber, Rachel Hilson, Polo Morin, Aneesh Sheth, Akshay Khanna, and Ahmed Elhaj in an ensemble cast.

Actor Taylor Zach Perez was seen in ‘The Kissing Booth’ sequels. Besides these, he has also starred in HBO Max’s ‘Minx’ and Prime Video’s ‘1Up’.

Nicholas Galitzine will be seen next in Netflix’s ‘Purple Hearts. He was also recently seen as Prince Robert in Prime Video’s live-action musical, ‘Cinderella’.