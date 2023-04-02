ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Ambani ke ghar party rakhoge to': SRK brings the house down

Shah Rukh Khan was in his element in a rare public performance on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening on Saturday night.

Dressed in a long black sherwani paired with a black Pathani salwar, King Khan of course had to give the quote of the day — “Ambani ke ghar party rakhoge to Pathaan to aayega hi (If the Ambani have a party at their home, Pathaan has to come).”

The reference obviously was to the low profile he has been maintaining since the release of his all-time hit film, ‘Pathaan’.

SRK then attempted a few ‘Naatu Naatu’ steps, much to the delight of the star-studded guest list, before being joined by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh as he jived to the AP Dhillon hit number, ‘Brown Munde’, and followed it up by showing his footwork as he performed the blockbuster number ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

