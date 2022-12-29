BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Ambanis' son Anant engaged to Radhika Merchant in Rajasthan

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, in Rajasthan on Thursday, an official said here.

The ‘roka’ (betrothal) ceremony was performed at the famed Shrinathji Temple at NathDwara in the desert state on Thursday.

It was attended by the Ambani and Merchant families and friends, and priests of the temple blessed the excited young couple.

Known to each other for a few years, Anant and his fiancee Radhika spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union.

They also took part in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple, and the two families shall celebrate the happy engagement occasion later in the day.

The engagement ceremony marks the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months, and both families have sought the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Anant and Radhika as they commence their journey of togetherness.

Anant Ambani completed his studies from Brown University, USA and is serving the Reliance Industries Ltd. board in various capacities, including as a member on the boards of Jio Platforms and Retail Retail Ventures, and currently heads the RIL’s energy business.

Radhika Merchant is a graduate of New York University and is serving as a Director with Encore Healthcare.

