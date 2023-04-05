INDIA

Ambasamudram custodial torture: Action taken against more TN cops

The Ambasamudram custodial torture case in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, which had rocked the state, has led to action against more police officers with three inspectors, one sub-inspector, and two constables placed under vacancy reserve.

The issue came to light when allegations came out that the then Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram, Balveer Singh had tortured various arrested people brutally, including plucking their teeth using iron pliers and crushing the testicles of a newly-married accused.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intervened in the matter and the DGP suspended Balveer Singh from service. Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police, P. Saravanan was removed from his post and put on compulsory waiting after being transferred to the Director General of Police’s (DGP) office.

The action against the six policemen was taken after Cheeranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabeer Alam, who was been posted as the investigating officer, visited these three police stations and directed the police officers to submit the CCTV footage of the police stations where the torture is alleged to have taken place.

They were placed under vacancy reserve on charges that they did not intimate the higher officers while the ASP was indulging in alleged torture.

