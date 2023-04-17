INDIA

Ambasamudram custodial torture: Case registered against suspended ASP Balveer Singh

A criminal case has been registered against Tamil Nadu Police’s suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram (Tirunelveli) district Balveer Singh, who has been accused by several youths of inhuman custodial torture

Senior IAS officer Amudha, who was posted as the inquiry officer in the case, reached Ambasamudram and summoned the victims and they deposed before her regarding the torture.

The incident came out in the open when a video of his torture was released by two brothers who were allegedly put to extreme and inhuman torture in custody. There are allegations that the young IPS officer had plucked the teeth of the accused using pliers and even smashed the testicles of two youths.

The victims alleged that Balveer Singh, who was clad in a t-shirt and trousers, took them to a room in the Ambasamudram police station and forcibly plucked their teeth while other policemen restrained them.

The case related to the incident was a fight between two group of youths regarding a love affair and was not a major criminal incident but the officer took both the accused and the complainants into custody and allegedly tortured them.

Singh is a 2020 batch IPS officer.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police, Saravanan was transferred after the incident and placed as a reserve officer in the state police headquarters.

